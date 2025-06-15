North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $293.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

