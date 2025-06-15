Asio Capital LLC Buys 451 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.