Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,401 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

