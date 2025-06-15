Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching – June 12th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, RH, CRH, and Kroger are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve outdoor recreation, gear, apparel, and related services. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to consumer spending trends in areas like camping, hiking, skiing and other outdoor activities. Analysts often group them into a distinct sector to track the health and growth of the outdoor-lifestyle industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.82. 11,488,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,374,434. Walmart has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $758.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.21. 1,078,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,859. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day moving average is $240.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.61.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.78. 2,712,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

