Top Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 14th

RTX, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Zscaler, Delta Air Lines, TransDigm Group, and Southwest Airlines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent equity shares in publicly traded companies that provide passenger and cargo air transportation services. These stocks tend to be cyclical, with prices influenced by factors such as fuel costs, economic growth, travel demand, and regulatory changes. Investors typically evaluate airline stocks based on metrics like fleet efficiency, route networks, load factors, and operational cost control. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $145.47. 11,752,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 72,552,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,902,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,125,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,434. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.95. 2,065,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,207.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.72. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 12,931,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

NYSE:TDG traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,437.60. 318,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,489. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,398.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,343.22.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

LUV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.65. 11,317,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,158,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12.

