Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Grows By 80.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the May 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Thor Explorations Stock Up 5.3%
Shares of THXPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 75,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,270. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
About Thor Explorations
