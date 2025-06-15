Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Down 47.5% in May

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Down 0.9%

SSREY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 62,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $46.89.

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SSREY. Barclays downgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

