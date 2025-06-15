T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in May

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. T&D has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

