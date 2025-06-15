Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Components Stock Performance

Shares of Surge Components stock remained flat at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.52. Surge Components has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

