Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRSGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Components Stock Performance

Shares of Surge Components stock remained flat at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.52. Surge Components has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

About Surge Components

(Get Free Report)

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.