Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Decreases By 52.9%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWDBY. UBS Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down SEK 0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting SEK 26.01. 19,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,709. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 23.11. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 18.71 and a 1-year high of SEK 27.60.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.62 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

