RHS Financial LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

