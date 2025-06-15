D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $357,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 37,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $1,505,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

