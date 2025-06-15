36,234 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Sfm LLC

Sfm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sfm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.