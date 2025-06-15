Tuttle Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 3.1% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

