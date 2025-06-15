Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,023.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 252,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 229,985 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $248.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

