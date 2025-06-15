Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.