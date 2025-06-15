Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,236 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

