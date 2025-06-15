Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $301.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

