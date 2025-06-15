Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 144 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 3.1% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.17 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.