MFA Wealth Services Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MFA Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

