Dohj LLC Buys 31,897 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

AGG opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

