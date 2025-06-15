Hoey Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

