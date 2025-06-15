MFA Wealth Services Has $644,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MFA Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of XOM opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

