Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,973,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.