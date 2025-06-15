Aries Wealth Management Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,877,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $402.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.19. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.