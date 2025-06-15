Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $354.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.