Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after buying an additional 498,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $753.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $773.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $664.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $825.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $340,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,775. This represents a 96.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,408 shares of company stock valued at $213,441,865 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

