Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,388,000 after purchasing an additional 764,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $161.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

