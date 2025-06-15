Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% during the first quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,082.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $971.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $766.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

