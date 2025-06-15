MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 34,744 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 55 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,212.15 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,120.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,000.10. The company has a market capitalization of $515.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.