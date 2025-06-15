Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 25 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5%

MCK stock opened at $727.15 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $732.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $703.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.