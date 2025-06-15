Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $23.86 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 4.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

