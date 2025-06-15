Optas LLC Purchases 908 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Optas LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,406,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,258,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,366,113,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,199,713,000 after buying an additional 1,426,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,916,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,382,407,000 after buying an additional 1,117,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,772,789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,519,302,000 after acquiring an additional 704,575 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $455.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.54 and a 200-day moving average of $460.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

