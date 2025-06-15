City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.75. City Developments shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands.

City Developments Trading Down 12.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.01.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

