John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and traded as low as $14.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 42,734 shares traded.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.4%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.