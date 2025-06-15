John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and traded as low as $14.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 42,734 shares traded.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.4%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $845,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

