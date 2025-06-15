Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $818.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $775.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

