Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,968 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.68 and its 200 day moving average is $175.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

