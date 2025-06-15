Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 556,501 shares.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Resverlogix

(Get Free Report)

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.