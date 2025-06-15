Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.84 and traded as high as C$6.03. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Ceres Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.20.

Insider Transactions at Ceres Global

In other Ceres Global news, Director Patrick Donnell Noone sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$345,990.00. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp is engaged in the agricultural, energy, and industrial supply chains through sourcing, storing, transporting, and marketing of commodity-based products and raw materials. It has three operating segments. The Grain segment, which is the key revenue driver, is engaged in grain procurement and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses.

