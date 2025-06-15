West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and traded as low as $38.85. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 2,995 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $415.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.34 million for the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

