Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Short Interest Up 150.7% in May

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SHYL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.66. 14,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 0 to 5 years remaining to maturity. SHYL was launched on Jan 10, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

