Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 148.5% in May

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 84,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,174. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

