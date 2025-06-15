Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 148.5% in May

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Santos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 84,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,174. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.
Santos Company Profile
