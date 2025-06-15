Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $10.03. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 81,803 shares trading hands.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 1.6%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Astellas Pharma had a positive return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.