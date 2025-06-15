Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 40,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,171. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $29.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

