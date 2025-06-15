Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 147.3% in May

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 706,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nestlé Stock Down 1.9%
Nestlé stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 311,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,021. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nestlé
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.