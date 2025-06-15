Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 147.3% in May

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 706,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.9%

Nestlé stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 311,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,021. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

