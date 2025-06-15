Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and traded as high as $89.93. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $88.62, with a volume of 260,472 shares.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $349.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

