Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after acquiring an additional 667,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after acquiring an additional 815,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $76.30 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

