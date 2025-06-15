RHS Financial LLC Sells 25,745 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,745 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.