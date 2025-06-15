Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $295.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.33 and a 200 day moving average of $285.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

