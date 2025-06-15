Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $9,369,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $145.74 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.